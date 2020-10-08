Genshin Impact: where to find resin

We detail the method to get flour and resin in Genshin Impact, now available for free on PC, PlayStation 4, iOS and Android.

Soon after we start playing Genshin Impact and discovering each of the aspects that make up this great adventure, we will discover that there are many parameters and mechanics that can escape our understanding at first. For this reason we bring you this complete guide to cover all the information gaps that we may not know how to solve within the game. Two of them are resin and flour, two items whose obtaining can be somewhat complex if we do not know well all the options that miHoYo’s work offers us. Without further ado we present the way to get each of these ingredients together with its usefulness within Genshin Impact.

Where to find and get flour

To begin with, it is no secret to anyone that flour is an ingredient, so its obtaining is closely related to pots and the act of cooking. Specifically, we will have to access any of these bonfires with the appropriate utensil to carry out this cooking process and thus be able to access the special food processing section. We will find it in the upper central part of the screen and once there we will be able to get new versions of these processed foods compared to their originals.

In the case of flour, we will need wheat so we will have to get it in farms or other places such as chests or barrels that await us hidden in the world of Teyvat. As for its usefulness, flour is used to cook other dishes, so it will be essential to expand our culinary universe even more.



