Genshin Impact: where are the posters

We tell you where you can find all the posters and posters in Mondstadt of Genshin Impact as well as the reward that awaits us for doing so.

Discovering all the secrets and corners of Teyvat can take us dozens of hours in Genshin Impact. When we reach level 30, a quest may appear in Mondstadt that involves searching the entire city for four merchant posters that have been blown up in the gale. If we do not know their exact location, it may take a while to find them. Therefore, and as part of this complete guide, we show you how to find all the merchant signs.

Location of posters and signs in Mondstadt

It is essential to bear in mind that we will have to move on the highest plane of the city: the rooftops. As the knight who entrusts us with the mission tells us, there will be three posters on different roofs of the buildings and one of them on the wall. We advise you to start by taking a walk around the wall, in order to obtain a general plan of the city.

Once we find it, we can go to the building that is to the right of the blacksmith and climb it. A couple of houses further on, on the roof, we will find the second sign. We can locate them in advance if we look at a small triangle that indicates their location even though we are relatively far from it. In the same way, we will find the third one above the alchemy stall in the central square. Finally, from the headquarters of the knights, we can locate the last posters on a red roof on the lower floor.

Once we have interacted with all four (and thus collected), we can return to speak to the gentleman who suffers from a convenient knee pain and receive our reward: effusive praise, six books of experience, blackberry and a smoked chicken. In general, this is not a very good reward, but it is always good to have extra EXP to level up our characters.



