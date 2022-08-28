Genshin Impact: What you need to know before pulling for Tignari

Being the first Dendro character in Genshin Impact with a 5-star rarity, it’s no wonder people are wondering if Tignari is good or not. This onion owner gives the impression of being similar to Gania, but unfortunately, this is not the case.

There are many important things that players need to know before playing for Tignari in Genshin Impact, such as his best role, his strengths and weaknesses.

Is it worth pulling for Tignari in Genshin Impact?

Compared to other Genshin Impact characters, Tignari is not as strong as a meta-unit like Hu Tao or Ganyu. However, although he is not too strong, his equipment is quite balanced, and he is not weak either.

Therefore, if players are looking for a decent damaging dendro, then it’s worth paying attention to Tignari. However, unfortunately, for those who are looking for meta-units, Tignari are not so strong.

Also, since tignari will be available on the standard banner, it might be better to wait for other dendro units like Nahida or Alhaitam.

Tignari not Ganyu

Although its set may seem similar to Genshin Impact Ganyu, it is not a basic DPS like Qilin. Forest Watch relies on its Level 2 charged attack to deal damage, but it takes a very long time to charge it. To properly use this part of his kit, players must first use the Tignari Elemental Skill. After that, his next three charged attacks can be performed with almost no recitation time.

If players want their tignari to be like Ganyu, they need to get the sixth constellation of tignari in Genshin Impact.

Tignari is not the main fighter

After using Elemental Skill, Burst and his three charged attacks, it’s best to swap Tighnari until his skill is ready again. Because of this, The Forest Watcher is better suited as an auxiliary fighter rather than a main fighter. Given that he gives the impression of being the main fighter, any player should know this before pulling for Tignari.

Tighnari launches the spread perfectly

The new Dendro Elemental Reaction in Genshin Impact basically requires Dendro characters to play using an Electro device. At least this is true for Tignari.

The first 5-star Dendro character in Genshin Impact runs Spread perfectly, as his strikes are multiple. Since Tignari fires five arrows with his charged attack and up to 12 with an ultimate attack, the Guardian of the Forest can activate several Scatters with each shot.

For example, the first strike of a charged Tignari attack always triggers a Scatter along with one of the other four arrows. Meanwhile, for his ultimate, two of the first six initial arrows will cause propagation along with two second wave arrows.

Strengths and weaknesses of Tignari

Here is a brief overview of Tignari’s strengths and weaknesses:

Tignari’s Strengths

Great for starting a spread. Smooth quick unit replacement.

Tignari’s Weaknesses

Charged Attack Level 2 takes too long to charge without being affected by its Elemental Skill. Not very good as a basic DPS.

