Genshin Impact: What is Fontaine?

The Teiwat continent consists of many regions, some of which Genshin Impact players are already familiar with. Mondstadt, Liue and Inazuma have already been released, and Sumeru will soon follow them. After that comes Fontaine Nation.

Although Fontaine has not yet been released in Genshin Impact, the community already has a pretty good idea of what to expect from the location. This is due to some promotional materials of the game and dialogues of non-player characters from Fontaine.

Fontaine, the area of the collision with Genshin

Action IV of the main plot will take place in Fontaine, as shown in the Genshin Impact story trailer. Under the leadership of the yet unnamed Hydro Archon, Fontaine values justice above all else. However, the nation also seems to value technology and art. He even has a newspaper publication read all over Teiwat, known as the “Steam Bird”. However, most of the information about Fontaine comes from his NPC.

A recent example is the time-bound Genshin Impact Core of the Apparatus event. Here the Traveler meets a toy manufacturer named Bertrand, originally from Fontaine. Completing his quest set requires the player to collect various materials that can be used to create toys. The resulting products are intricate toys with moving mechanical parts.

Another example can be seen in the world task “Tatar Stories” in Genshin Impact. During the quest, the player learns that Xavier, a businessman from Fontaine, helped develop the Mikage furnace found in Kannazuka, Inazuma. He did this in the hope of advancing Fontaine’s advanced technology. However, the device began to malfunction, and Xavier turned to the Wanderer for help. After the quest chain, Xavier decides to create a film based on the heroics of the Wanderer, and it just so happened that a Camera was invented in Fontaine.

As for the upcoming Genshin Impact playable characters from Fontaine, the only confirmed variants are Lini and Lynette, who were also featured in the story trailer. The two appear to be siblings and wear clothes suitable for a circus act. They say about Lini that she looks like a sorceress, and Lynette has feline features and can be a balloon artist. In addition to them, Hydro Archon will most likely also be a playable character.

Finally, the Fontaine region is inspired by the real France. Based on the clothing of non-player characters, it seems that she draws inspiration from what France was like in the early 1900s. The name of the nation is also in French “fountain”, which is quite appropriate, since it is managed by a Hydroarchon. The Genshin Impact Oceanids (including the boss located east of Qingce Village) are said to have originated from Fontaine, but left due to disagreements with the ruling Archon.

Genshin Impact Leaks Around Fontaine

Fontaine leaks may be coming soon from Genshin_Impact_Leaks

Admittedly, there aren’t that many reliable leaks about Fontaine at the moment. However, recently there was news about the hacking of the Genshin Impact development kit. In this regard, some leaders announced that Fontaine-related content had been unpacked. This means that the community can expect a lot of leaks from Fontaine soon. However, other leaders have expressed a desire to stay away from the hacking fiasco, fearing that HoYoverse will sue.

It seems that the community will have to settle for Genshin Impact Sumeru leaks for now. The situation around Fontaine’s leak is still murky at best. However, it is likely that HoYoverse will give more clues when Twilight comes out, and these pieces of knowledge may even cover other regions such as Natlan and Snezhnaya. So, with or without Fontaine leaks, players will definitely receive some new information in time.

Genshin Impact is already available for PC, PS4, PS5 and mobile devices. The switch version is under development.