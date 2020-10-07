Genshin Impact: what are the best builds

In our complete guide we explain which are the best builds in Genshin Impact, now available for free on PC, PS4, iOS and Android.

Genshin Impact offers players great power of decision about how we want to structure our team with diverse powerful characters, varied weapons and special accessories. Because it can be a bit confusing, especially in the first bars of the adventure, below and as part of this complete guide we detail some examples of builds that you can prepare so that no adversary can resist you.

Team composition at Genshin Impact

Before going fully into the builds themselves, we will tell you what are the main roles that our teams of up to four characters can adopt in Genshin Impact:

“Carry”: these are DPS that constantly cause damage and stand out for staying on the battlefield at all times. They are characters that balance large-scale normal attacks with elemental abilities and blast cooldowns. In general, we can say that it is the main source of equipment damage.

Burst: These units, as the name suggests, are there to do a lot of damage in a short period of time. They share several elements with the carry, but they also serve to cause resolution effects and help generate more power. For this reason, it is advisable to use them outside the battlefield, when our equipment is in cooling mode.

Enabler – Units that are there to help boost the team’s DPS by creating various reactions such as Overcharge or Electrocharged. Although they are weak on their own, they constantly apply elemental changes to create combo magic attacks.

“Support”: support units for the rest of the team that serve to heal, reduce the resistance of the enemies and, in general, improve the conditions of the team.



