Genshin Impact Video Shows the Difference Between Dendro and Bountiful Core

A new post in the official Genshin Impact Leaks subreddit showed a video comparing Bountiful and Dendro cores. Both of these cores are associated with a new spontaneous reaction called Bloom, which appeared in the current update 3.1.

To place Dendro Cores on the battlefield, Genshin Impact players need to combine Hydro with a new Dendro element. Arboretum. After about six seconds, the cores explode and cause damage to the Dendro in a new area.

A new character named Nilou, who is due to appear in the upcoming version 3.1 of Genshin Impact, has the ability to turn dendro cores into generous cores with the help of one of his passive talents called “The Yard of Dancing Petals”. The video shows that the new cores will explode much faster and have a larger area of action, which will significantly affect their potential damage. Neelow’s entire style of play revolves around launching Bloom and placing explosive cores. A popular insider named UBatcha1 confirmed that the Nilou cores have received additional buffs at the current stage of beta testing.

Unlike conventional cores, Bountiful cores cannot be interfered with by other elements, such as Pyro or Electro. Despite the fact that Neelow is the main character in the Bloom team, recent gameplay leaks have shown that she should not spend too much time on damage rotation. To use its full potential, players need to surround Nilou with Dendro and Hydro characters. Both Collei and the new Traveler are an excellent choice of Dendro for Bloom composition, as they both have the ability to constantly apply the Dendro element on the field.

Players need to activate Neelow’s Elemental Burst and Skill before switching to another Hydro character such as Kokomi or Yelan. Her explosion is caused by the AoE hydroron and depends on her max HP, which is typical for Hydro users. It also has an additional effect after the initial explosion, similar to Mona’s Stellaris Phantasm. Nilou’s elementary skill forces her to enter a pirouette state, as a result of which all her physical attacks are transformed into a hydroron.

To completely change her style of play, players must purchase all six of her constellations, which will reduce her recovery time and turn Nilou into a worthy DPS character in Genshin Impact. Numerous fans claim that they will pull for Nilou, as she is mandatory for players who want to play with the reactions of the Bloom elementals. Several comments said that she could become even stronger in the future when new Dendro characters join the game list.

Genshin Impact is now available on mobile devices, PC, PS4 and PS5. The Switch version is under development, the release date has not been confirmed.