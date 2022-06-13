Genshin Impact Video Shows How To Kill Timmy’s Birds From Miles Away

In the world of Genshin Impact, there are many NPCs from the wild that act just like normal enemies. Most of these creatures can drop various items that can be used to level up the character or cook delicious food.

The addition of new Genshin Impact characters often inspires players to try unique ways to catch or kill these animals. A new post on the official subreddit shows a very creative way to kill the most popular group of pigeons in the game.

Reddit user FeliceConsiglio shared an interesting video in which the newly added Genshin Impact character, Elan, kills Timmy’s birds in his unique way. Timmy is an NPC located opposite the city of Mondstadt. He can be found in front of the city gate from 6:00 to 19:00, and usually he stands near a group of pigeons. Killing these pigeons has become a tradition in the Genshin Impact community, as an item called Fowl drops out of them, which allows players to cook healthy food. Players often tend to find special ways to kill pigeons, for example, using Dilyuk’s Elemental Burst called Dawn or the Grand Ode of the Wind Vent.

It’s a Bird… It’s a Plane… This is mistreatment of Timmy! from Genshin_Impact

The video shows how the user Hydro Elan kills birds from the Statue of Seven, located in the region of the Rising Wind. To kill birds, as Felice Consiglio did, players need to perform a couple of simple steps, including stepping on a certain stone, aiming just above the statue’s head and firing a loaded bow. Teleporting back to the bridge allows players to watch an arrow land on a group of birds. Most of the community was impressed by the video, which has already collected more than 8 thousand votes.

Numerous responses in the comments section claim that the best thing about a trick shot is the fact that the player managed to find a shot placement similar to how CS:GO players manage their grenade throws. This can probably be done with other Genshin Impact bow users, but Elan’s charged attack has a unique animation that makes the trick even more vivid. Unlike most other bow users, her charged bow attack has a slightly larger AoE.

Players who want to purchase this unique Hydro character should try to pick her up as soon as possible, given that her banner ends in a week. She is part of the current double banner, which also includes the popular character Anemo —Xiao. In the second part of version 2.7, a replay will be presented for the popular Geo Claymore user — Arataki Itto. He will be joined by a new four-star Genshin Impact character named Cookie Shinobu.

Genshin Impact is now available on mobile devices, PC, PS4 and PS5. The Switch version is under development.