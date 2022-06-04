Genshin Impact Video shows a Simple trick to Avoid Damage When Falling

Most of the outside world of Genshin Impact is pretty easy to defeat, as it only requires one or two decent DPS characters with reliable weapons. However, if there’s one thing that can annoy many players, it’s the fall damage.

With such a huge world to explore, players often find various ways to make their experience in Teiwat much easier. A new post on the popular Genshin Impact subreddit shows an interesting trick that helps players avoid one of the most unpleasant situations in the game.

Reddit user rierierie shared a funny video showing a fight between Thunder Helmet Lavahurl and one of the most popular Genshin Impact characters, cryo user Ganyu. Lavachurlu managed to knock Gania off the cliff, but Rieri came up with the idea to quickly teleport to the waypoint behind the monster. Teleportation moved Hania to one of the nearby cliffs, where her target was clearly visible. The Reddit thread has already collected almost 20 thousand votes.

You may have outsmarted me, but I outsmarted you from Genshin_Impact.

Numerous responses in the comments section show that despite the fact that many have played the game since its release, most of the community is unaware of this simple trick. Some players claim that the damage from falling in the game is exaggerated and that falling would lead to certain death. A couple of comments claim that they are impressed with Ganyu’s build, given that she deals more than 60 thousand damage per attack. The player probably has the maximum levels of the Ganyu constellation.

Ganyu is a half-Qilin Adeptus who served as the secretary of the Ministry of Civil Affairs for thousands of years after signing the contract with Rex Lapis Lazuli. She is one of, if not the strongest DPS character in Genshin Impact. Despite being one of the oldest limited five-star characters, she is still a great addition for most lineups with damage potential that hardly any other DPS unit can match.

Most other DPS characters, such as Hu Tao, cannot exist in a vacuum and need strong support as part of their team to react to the elements, but Ganyu works independently and can do tons of damage on his own, as shown in the video. When it comes to her weapons, players always choose the Amos Bow, which is one of the best weapons for DPS in the game. However, F2P players often choose cheaper bows, such as the Blackcliff Warbow or Prototype Crescent.

Genshin Impact is already available on PC, PS4, PS5 and mobile devices. The Switch version is currently in development, the release date has not been confirmed.