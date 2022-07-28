Genshin Impact version 3.1 will bring three new characters

Genshin Impact has already confirmed the appearance of a new large region called Sumeru in the upcoming update 3.0. Each expansion of the map is usually followed by several additions to the game list of games.

Genshin Impact has introduced three new characters for the 3.0 update, one five-star character named Tignari and two four-star characters, Collie and Dori. Despite the fact that version 3.0 has not even been released yet, numerous leaks have already revealed a different set of characters in the second update of Sumeru.

One of the most popular Genshin Impact insiders named hxl_diluc has revealed three new characters that are due to appear in Update 3.1. According to the source, Cino, Nilou and Candice will appear in 3.1. Cyno and Nilou will be five-star characters, while Candace will presumably have a lower four-star rarity. It was rumored that Qino had joined the game roster for a very long time, as he had already appeared in the official Genshin Impact manga, in which he helped Kollei seal her Archon remnant. In the manga, Kino is described as a mysterious scientist from the Sumeru Academy who has the ability to control the Electro element.

According to previous Genshin Impact leaks, Qino’s elemental skill will allow him to rush forward, dealing damage with a low recovery time. His Elemental Burst causes the weapon to be filled with Electro, changing the effect of his Elemental Skill and normal attacks. Numerous responses in the comments section indicated that the Qino kit is very similar to the five-star character Anemo Xiao. According to hxg_diluc, the damage of the Qino will increase depending on the Skill of the Elements, which is very typical for the characters of Sumeru.

Neelu is the second five—star character to appear in the same update. Recent gameplay leaks have confirmed that she is a Hydro user. Her elemental skill allows her to deliver four sword strikes, which are inflicted by the hydroron in the process. However, her elemental skill seems to have a very long recovery time, which means that she is most likely not suitable for the main DPS role in Genshin Impact. Nilou’s spontaneous explosion causes a huge AoE explosion around her, dealing Hydro damage.

At the moment, there is not much information about Candice, but it is expected that she will become a new four-star character with a shaft weapon. According to the usual Genshin Impact update schedule, version 3.1 should be released around mid-October. However, a couple of leaks hint that the HoYoverse developer may make a few changes to his update schedule to compensate for the delay of Genshin Impact version 2.7.

Genshin Impact is already available for PC, PS4, PS5 and mobile devices. The switch version is under development.