Genshin Impact version 1.2: The Prince of Limestone

We tell you everything about version 1.2: The Prince of Limestone and the dragon of Genshin Impact, which arrives on December 23 to PC, PS4, PS5, iOS and Android.

One of the most successful games of the year is Genshin Impact. The title for PC, PS4 (now also PS5) and iOS and Android mobile devices by miHoYo arrived on September 28 and since then it has only accumulated one triumph after another. The Chinese company knows this and that is why they intend to maintain this success very high by launching constant updates and new content patches. In this case, we meet to talk about all the news that version 1.2 will bring, which was advanced a few days ago and which has finally been revealed with a launch trailer, which includes the date on which it will become available. On the other hand, we remind you that we have a complete guide to the game, to be able to accompany you on your adventure through the magical kingdom that awaits us in Genshin Impact.

We still do not know when this new version will become available in each territory, but we estimate that there will be a temporary outage in the servers until it has been fully implemented. If miHoYo follows its usual wake of notices, we can be sure that a few days before the arrival of December 23, they will notify through their official social networks of the exact moment in which version 1.2 will become available.

All the novelties that land with The Prince of Limestone and the dragon

The main attraction of this version 1.2 is the new zone that will become available. It’s called DragonSpin, and it’s the first expansion to the map since the game’s launch. As detailed in the official miHoYo press release: “Dragonspin is an icy mountain range south of Mondstadt where you can find unique creatures, an ancient lost civilization, a multitude of resources, exotic artifacts and 4-star weapon plans. It is permanently covered with snow and the low temperatures pose a great challenge for adventurers who dare to venture into it. The effects of cold are measured with the new extreme cold build-up bar, and maintaining body temperature will be the most important thing players should be aware of during their adventures. ”

On the other hand, they also announce that the new Season event will be called The Prince of Limestone and the Dragon and will take place in Dragonwing. There we can meet Albedo, the chief alchemist and captain of the Knights of Favonius research team, and together with him we will have to solve the mystery that surrounds a powerful sword called Poison Wish. It should be noted that thanks to this event we will be able to obtain and refine the Poisonous Wish weapon to the maximum as well as other rewards such as the Crown of Wisdom (in the event store).



