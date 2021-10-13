Genshin Impact Update 2.2 Now Available; Tsurumi Island, Thoma, New Weapons And More

Genshin Impact: We tell you all the news that comes to Genshin Impact with the new update 2.2, now available, which brings new events and more news. The new Genshin Impact update 2.2 is now available. After a considerable download, in size, several novelties land to keep the title updated and with new seasonal themed events. In the case of version 2.2., “The Labyrinth of Fog”, has as its main attraction the rerun of Tartaglia in the main banner, but it is not the only novelty it will bring. We leave you the full patch notes detailed below so you can discover all the content that becomes available.

Compensation in protogems for update 2.2

Players will receive 300 Protogems plus 60 more for each hour of maintenance (in this case it is only the base 300, since there have been no complications). In order to access them, we will have to have reached Adventure Rank 5 or higher before having updated the game to this new version.

Content of the update 2.2 “The fog labyrinth”

New Inazuma Island: Tsurumi Island

Description: an island shrouded in mist and little frequented by people.

Unlocking Requirement: Completion of the world quest “Seirai’s Storm Hunter”.

New Character – Thoma, “the Protector of Far Lands” (Pyro) (4 ★)

Vision: Pyro

Weapon: spear

He is the keyholder of the Kamisato clan and a very active intermediary in Inazuma.