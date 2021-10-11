Genshin Impact update 2.2: Date, Time, Maintenance, Rewards And More

Genshin Impact: We tell you all the news that will come to Genshin Impact with the new update 2.2 of this October 13 to bring events and more news. After the arrival of the great Inazuma update, several minor versions continue to land in Genshin Impact to keep the title updated and with new thematic events. This time we meet here to talk about the new update 2.2 “The Labyrinth of Mist”, which will welcome Tartaglia again in the main banner and will bring other news that we leave you detailed below.

Update 2.2 date, time and rewards

It starts at 2021/10/13 06:00 (UTC + 8), with an approximate duration of 5 hours.

As compensation for the temporary fall of the servers due to the update, the players will receive 300 Protogems and 60 more will be added for each hour of maintenance. In case of completing the update in a shorter time, the total amount of the compensation will not change. In order to access them, we will have to have reached Adventure Rank 5 or higher before having updated the game to this new version.

Contents of the update 2.2 “The Fog Labyrinth”

New Inazuma Island: Tsurumi Island

Description: an island shrouded in mist and little frequented by people.

Unlocking Requirements: Complete the “Seirai Storm Hunter” world quest.