Genshin Impact: Update 2.1 Has Already Made $151 Million in Profit for MiHoYo

Update 2.1 came to Genshin Impact a few days ago, and producer MiHoYo is already reaping the rewards of this new development: according to research firm Sensor Tower, the update in question yielded a profit of US$ 151 million for the company in 1st. and September 7th.

As you can see in the tweet below, the amount obtained in a few days was almost five times greater than all collected during the month of August, which had an accumulated amount of US$31 million.

It is noteworthy that part of this money ends up coming from the gacha system, and this update brought some characters that are long awaited by the community, among them Raiden Shogun and Kujou Sara.

Genshin Impact is available in PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Android and iOS versions.