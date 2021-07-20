Genshin Impact update 2.0: Date, Time, Maintenance, Rewards and More

Genshin Impact: We tell you all the details we know about the Genshin Impact update 2.0 such as its maintenance date and time, rewards and more.The highly anticipated update 2.0 of Genshin Impact is finally here, so in this article we focus on remembering the maintenance hours in which the game will not be available, the rewards that we can get in return (yes, they will be protogems) and more. The Inazuma region comes to the title of myHoYo accompanied by new characters, events and much more. We tell you.

Genshin Impact 2.0 update date and time

Genshin Impact Update 2.0 will be released on July 21, 2021 at 6am (UTC + 8), which translates to these times for each territory:

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 00:00

Spain (Canary Islands): at 11:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 7:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 6:00 p.m.

Brazil: at 7:00 p.m.

Chile: at 6:00 p.m.

Colombia: at 5:00 p.m.

Costa Rica: at 5:00 p.m.

Cuba: at 6:00 p.m.

Ecuador: at 5:00 p.m.

El Salvador: at 4:00 p.m.

United States (Washington D.C.): at 6:00 p.m.

United States (PT): at 3:00 p.m.

Guatemala: at 4:00 p.m.

Honduras: at 4:00 p.m.

Mexico: at 5:00 p.m.

Nicaragua: at 4:00 p.m.

Panama: at 5:00 p.m.

Paraguay: at 6:00 p.m.

Peru: at 5:00 p.m.

Puerto Rico: at 6:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 6:00 p.m.

Uruguay: at 7:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 6:00 p.m.

Genshin Impact Update 2.0 Rewards

The maintenance period in which we will not be able to access Genshin Impact will last approximately 5 hours. As has happened on previous occasions, miHoYo will offer 60 protogems every hour that passes, so we can get up to 300 protogems in that time. If the update is delayed and the time is extended, it will add even more reward, but if it lasts less it will not be reduced. To be able to redeem these gems (through the internal mail of the game), we must have reached Adventure Rank 5 or higher before 2021/07/21 06:00:00 (UTC + 8).