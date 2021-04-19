Genshin Impact to be released on PS5 at the end of April

Genshin Impact: As previously announced, the PlayStation 5 will finally receive its version of Genshin Impact on April 28, with support for 4K resolution, improved textures and faster load times on the new Sony platform.

The date in question also marks the launch of update 1.5 for all platforms, bringing in its package new events, new enemies and two more five-star characters to compose your team: Eula and Yanfei.

Another novelty brought by this update is the possibility of building a house for your character using a Serenite Pot. In this way, the combatant is sent to a different dimension where he can personalize his space and even invite friends to visit the place.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, Android and iOS.