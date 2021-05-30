Genshin Impact Tier List: Meet the best RPG characters

Genshin Impact has been available since last year, and over time it has received several fighters that you can include in your team in search of the best combination for each situation. Last year, we had made available a list with the most accurate options for your party, and now we bring a new list updated with the additions that happened in the last months.

Best characters in Genshin Impact

In the list that we bring here you can check which characters are the best in four distinct categories: general, best damage (divided into DPS and sub DPS) and support. Each name appears in different rankings, with S being the superior and exceeding the others in practically all directions and the last letter (which can be C or D) the least expressive in that regard.

See below the list that brings all the characters released until May 2021:

Best characters in general assignments

Rank S: Bennett, Diluc, Eula, Ganyu, Hu Tao, Klee, Mona, Tartaglia, Venti, Xiao, Xingqiu, Zhongli

Rank A: Albedo, Diona, Fischl, Jean, Keqing, Ningguang, Qiqi, Razor, Rosaria Sucrose, Yanfei, Xiangling

Rank B: Barbara, Beidou, Chongyun, Kaeya, Noelle, Xinyan

Rank C: Lisa, Traveler (protagonist)

Rank D: Amber

Best characters for damage (DPS)

Rank S: Diluc, Eula, Ganyu, Hu Tao, Klee, Tartaglia, Xiao

Rank A: Keqing, Noelle, Ningguang, Razor, Rosaria, Yanfei

Rank B: Beidou, Chongyun, Fischl, Mona, Xinyan

Rank C: Amber

Best characters for damage (Sub DPS)

Rank S: Albedo, Fischl, Ganyu, Hu Tao, Klee, Mona, Tartaglia, Venti, Xingqiu

Rank A: Chongyun, Jean, Rosaria, Xiangling, Zhongli

Rank B: Kaeya, Sucrose, Viajante (Geo)

Rank C: Lisa, Viajante (Geo)

Rank D: Amber

Best characters for support

Rank S: Bennett, Diona, Jean, Mona, Sucrose, Tartaglia, Venti, Zhongli

Rank A: Albedo, Chongyun, Ganyu, Klee, Qiqi, Xingqiu

Rank B: Amber, Barbara, Hu Tao, Ningguang, Noelle

Rank C: Lisa, Viajante (Geo), Xinyan

Still on characters, it is worth remembering that the community is already waiting for a new update scheduled to arrive sometime in June. Among the fighters we can expect in the coming weeks is Kazuha (who even had a gameplay trailer released recently), but other names are already circulating on the network. Are they:

Daisley

Kazuha

Yohimiya

Signora

Ayaka

Cyno

lyney

Lynette

Iansan

Pulcinella

Are you having fun with all the news from Genshin Impact? Take the opportunity to check out our special article that brings eight fun facts about this game that has become a phenomenon of critics and public around the globe, as well as some tips to optimize the title’s performance on your computer.