Genshin Impact: The Complete Guide to Tom’s Constellations

Toma was the first Genshin Impact character to meet a traveler in Inazuma. He introduced the traveler and Paymon to this region and helped them settle down while they absorbed the nation of eternity.

In other words, Toma was a support in the Genshin Impact story, as well as in the gameplay. However, the housekeeper is not very good at her job in C0. Fortunately, some of Tom’s constellations in Genshin Impact are changing that forever.

Are Tom’s constellations worth it in Genshin Impact?

Without arrangements, Thoma suffers from many limitations and long downtime. He can’t maintain shields or add a decent buff and is practically useless. On the other hand, once Toma reaches his C2, he starts to become more viable as a shield or support in Genshin Impact. With each subsequent constellation, Tom works better and better. With that in mind, Tom’s Constellations are definitely worth it.

C1 – Comrade’s Duty

Effect: When a character protected by Toma’s own Flaming Barrier (with the exception of Toma) is attacked, Toma’s own Flaming Blessing CD is reduced by 3s, while his own Crimson Oyoroi CD is reduced by 3s. This effect can be triggered once every 20 seconds. Importance: high

An attack is almost something that will happen in any serious combat situation, especially in Spiral Abyss by Genshin Impact. As a result, the passive effect of C1 Thoma will always trigger three seconds less than its Elemental Burst, which will help to apply it more often.

C2 – Subordinate Skills

Effect : The duration of the Crimson Ooyoroy increases by 3 seconds. Importance: priority

That’s where things get interesting. Along with his first Constellation effect, Thoma’s C2 passive will give his Elemental Burst 100% uptime. This allows Toma to use a shield and an arsonist throughout the fight.

For players who don’t want to spend a lot on getting Toma’s constellations, his second constellation is the perfect place to stop, as it makes him a worthy support. Other Genshin Impact constellations are important, but not nearly as important as his C2.

C4 – Long-term planning

Effect : After using the Crimson Ooyoroy, Toma restores 15 Energy. Importance: high

“Long—term planning” is another positive effect for Toma’s “Explosion of the Elements”, which requires 80 units of energy to apply. Of course, this is a very demanding Burst. However, Tom’s fourth passive Constellation in Genshin Impact will immediately restore 15 energy, which will make it easier for him to return his explosion and use it more regularly.

C6 – The Burning Heart

Effect: When the Flaming Barrier is received or upgraded, the Damage inflicted by all members of the group with Normal, Charged and Rapid Attacks increases by 15% for 6 seconds. Importance: high

Tom’s Passive C6 effect increases the damage of units protected by his Explosion. This effect gives C6 Thoma the ability to boost his Genshin Impact teammates on top of his Pyro Resonance buff.

