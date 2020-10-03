Genshin Impact: the biggest Chinese video game launch

MiHoYo’s title is exceeding expectations: Genshin Impact has had a successful launch (and the developers have not spared to make it happen)

It seemed to want to appear on the market simply as a sort of clone of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but that’s not the case at all: beyond the obvious similarities, as we explained in the review of our Gianluca Arena, Genshin Impact has a its depth, its appreciable merits and, despite being free, it never pushes towards microtransactions.

These features are giving it a truly record launch for the Chinese market: according to what Qimai Data reported and reported by SCMP, in fact, we are talking about the best launch ever in the world for a Chinese video game. A real turning point for the Dragon market, which has always had a particular relationship with the videogame industry, and which has recently seduced audiences around the world also with the presentation of the intriguing Black Myth, of which we look forward to finding out more.

The data also reveals that we are talking about the video game that has the second best grossing ever on the App Store in China (even ahead of TikTok, which on the domestic market is called Douyin).

Interest, moreover, was high even before the launch: as many as 16 million Chinese players had pre-registered to access the game at the time of its debut, while in the rest of the world there were about 5.3 million – unprecedented numbers.

To achieve this, miHoYo spared no effort: as stated by Liu Wei, co-founder of the company, the game’s development and promotion budget is around $ 100 million. One way, according to market experts, to demonstrate with conviction that the Chinese market also wants to grow in video games, once and for all.



