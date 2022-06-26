Genshin Impact: The best weapon of Chongyun

Weapons in Genshin Impact make up 50% of character builds. It is difficult to find the best weapon for a certain character, since the characteristics of the item and the liability greatly affect the role of its owner.

Now, in the case of Chongyun, he is also difficult to build because of his Elemental Skill, which negatively affects many Genshin Impact characters. Confusion over what role he can play complicates the search for the best Claymore for Jungyun. However, knowing his roles and what he shows himself most in simplifies this task and gives players the opportunity to choose from several correct options.

6 Luxury Sea Lord

Main Characteristic:

454 Basic ATK

Secondary characteristic:

55.1% ATC

The R5 effect:

Increases Elemental Burst damage by 24%. When Elemental Burst hits opponents, there is a 100% chance to trigger a huge tuna stream that charges up and deals 200% ATK as an AoE DMG. This effect can be triggered once every 15 seconds.

Luxury Sea Lord is a great choice for any Genshin Impact character who depends on his Elemental Burst for damage, and Chongyun is one of them. There is nothing special about this weapon, as it adds only 24% of the net damage to Jeongyun’s explosion and a small passive effect on the area.

5 Akuomaru

Main characteristic:

510 Basic ATK

Secondary characteristic:

41.3% ATC

Effect R5:

For each point of the total maximum energy reserve of the entire group, the damage from the Elemental Burst of a character armed with this weapon increases by 0.24%. Thus, you can get a maximum of 80% increase in damage from Elemental Burst.

Akuomaru is a bit difficult to use. In order to fully unlock its potential and take a high place in the list of Claymore Genshin Impact levels, players need to add units with high energy requirements to the Chongyun team. Every 80 units of energy in the team adds about 19% damage to the Explosion of Jungyun. And, given that he has low energy requirements, 40 per explosion, he can barely reach the 67% milestone (and that’s without considering how difficult it is to get Akuomaru’s R5 in the first place). However, even without all this, Akuumaru is a worthy weapon for Jungyun.

4 Stone Blade

Main Characteristic:

510 Basic ATK

Secondary characteristic:

41.3% ATC

Effect R5:

For each character in the group originating from Liue, a character equipped with this weapon receives an 11% increase in Attack and a 7% increase in CRIT chance. This effect is summed up to 4 times.

Since Chongyun hails from Liyue, he has a chance to unleash the full potential of the Lithic Blade. On R5, this weapon hides a huge buff to attack and the chance of a critical hit, and ultimately to critical damage, because it may be more convenient for players to create critical damage in artifacts. Although the R5 Lithic Blade has these crazy Genshin Impact stats: 510 base attack, 85% attack, and 28% critical strike probability, below R5, it can’t compete with other Claymores.

3 Heavenly Pride

Main Characteristic:

674 Basic ATK

Secondary characteristic:

36.8% energy recharge

The R1 effect:

Increases all damage by 8%. After using Elemental Burst, Normal or Charged Attack, when hit, creates a vacuum blade that deals 80% of the attack in the form of DMG to opponents in its path. Lasts 20 seconds or 8 vacuum blades.

Having a high base attack and energy recharge as a secondary characteristic really benefits Chongyun’s Burst. Skyward Pride will increase Jungyun’s damage, allowing him to unleash more and more powerful explosions on his enemies. The passive, however, doesn’t really add anything to the Chongyun kit unless it works as a primary DPS, but that’s one of the mistakes Chongyun players make in Genshin Impact.

2 Sacrificial Big Sword

Main Characteristic:

565 Basic ATK

Secondary characteristic:

30.6% energy recharge

The R5 effect:

After dealing damage to an enemy with an elemental skill, this skill completes its own recharge with a probability of 80%. Can only happen once every 16 seconds.

What makes sacrificial weapons significant in Genshin Impact is the ability to fit into any support and sub-DPS. With the “Sacrificial Great Sword”, Jungyun will be able to continue using his elemental skill, maintaining an active cryopole, quickly replenishing his energy needs, as well as restoring his team’s explosion. The high base attack of the Sacrificial Greatsword helps Jungyun deal more damage, making him an ideal choice for the character.

1 Wolf tombstone

Main Characteristic:

608 Basic ATK

Secondary characteristic:

49.6% ATC

The R1 effect:

Increases attack by 20%. When hit, attacks against opponents with a health level of less than 30% increase the ATK of all group members by 40% for 12 seconds. It can only occur once every 30 seconds .

What makes Wolf’s Gravestone so good is that it works with both DPS and Sub-DPS. With Chongyun in any team, players will have to take him out to Skill and Burst from time to time, since he has a low recovery time and energy requirements. This is ideal, as he can continue to increase the team’s ATK by 40% of Wolf’s Gravestone’s liability.

Genshin Impact is now available on mobile devices, PC, PS4 and PS5. The Switch version is under development.