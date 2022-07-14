Genshin Impact: The Best Weapon for Shikanoin Heizou

The best weapon for Shikanoin Heizou depends on its Genshin Impact build. Created to fight the boss, Heizo must wield weapons with additional CRIT or ATK% characteristics. But if his build was more focused on the Vortex, then the Mastery of the Elements is the best option for him.

When using Heizou, Genshin Impact players should pay attention to his Elemental Skill. After accumulating all his declinations, his Heartstopper Kick will enter the Conviction effect, which will increase the skill’s damage by 2.5 times. Taking this into account, the Heizou catalyst should be perfectly combined with all these conditions.

8 Agatha Blackcliffe

Main Features:

510 Basic ATK

Secondary Stats:

55.1% CRITICAL DAMAGE

The R5 effect:

After defeating an opponent, ATK increases by 24% for 30 seconds. This effect has a maximum of 3 stacks, and the duration of each stack is independent of the others.

The Blackcliff weapon is the standard choice for any DPS in Genshin Impact. Like other DMG merchants, Heizou needs CRIT DMG to improve his abilities, especially his Elemental Skill, which has a huge ATK scaling. Speaking of ATK scaling, Blackcliffe also increases Heizou’s ATK% every time he defeats an enemy, and this will further improve his DMG.

7 The solar pearl

Main Features:

510 Basic ATK

Secondary characteristics:

27.6% CRIT.

The R5 effect:

Strikes with normal attacks increase damage from elemental skills and elemental explosions by 40% for 6 seconds. Similarly, strikes with Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst increase damage from a normal attack by 40% for 6 seconds.

What makes Solar Pearl so good for Heizou is the amount of extra damage it gives to his entire set. Genshin Impact catalyst will help Heizou become the perfect main fighter.

6 Mapp Mare

Main Features:

565 Basic ATK

Secondary characteristics:

110 Mastery of the elements

The R5 effect:

Triggering an elemental reaction gives a 16% bonus to elemental damage for 10 seconds. Maximum of 2 stacks.

Mappa Mare is one of the best weapons in Genshin Impact. The weapon gives its owner a whopping 32% elemental damage just for causing a spontaneous reaction. For Heizo, this task is simple, since his entire gameplay revolves around the activation of the Vortex. The cherry on the cake, however, is that Mapp Mare has Elemental Mastery as a secondary characteristic, which is exactly what Heizo needs.

5 Vidsit

Main Features:

510 Basic ATK

Secondary Stats:

55.1% CRITICAL DAMAGE

The R5 effect:

When a character enters the field, he gets a random theme song for 10 seconds. This can only happen once every 30 seconds. Recitative: ATK increases by 120%. Aria: Increases elemental damage by 96%. Interlude: Elemental Mastery increased by 480.

In R1, The Widsith is a worthy choice for Heizou. As for R5, not only for Heizou, but also for The Widsith, it becomes one of the best catalysts in Genshin Impact. This weapon has a number of passive skills that can be triggered randomly, and they all have a crazy buff. What makes it even better is having CRIT DMG as a secondary statistic, which will increase Heizou’s DMG overall.

4 The Lost Prayer of the Sacred Winds

Main Features:

608 Basic ATK

Secondary characteristics:

33.1% CRIT.

Effect:

Increases movement speed by 10%. During the battle, get an 8% bonus to elemental damage every 4 seconds. Maximum of 4 stacks. Lasts until the character falls or leaves the fight.

Since Heizo is a DPS, he will spend more time on the field than his teammates. This is exactly what activates the passive skill “Lost Prayer of the Sacred Winds”. The more time Heizo spent, the more elemental damage he accumulates with increasing movement speed. Also, as a 5-star weapon, Lost Prayer’s stats are high, especially the 33% increase in CRIT Rate.

3 Dust memory

Main Features:

608 Basic ATK

Secondary characteristics:

49.6% ATC

Effect:

Increases shield strength by 20%. Hitting enemies increases the Attack by 4% for 8 seconds. Maximum of 5 stacks. Can only occur once every 0.3s. As long as he is protected by a shield, this effect of increasing the Attack increases by 100%.

Memory of Dust is a great choice for Heizou because of the amount of attack percentages it provides. Once Heizo is protected, the Catalyst will insanely increase his ATK to ~90%. A high base attack of Memory of Dust will also contribute to a further increase in Heizou damage. The only drawback is that when Heizo uses this weapon, he must have a shield as part of his team.

2 sacrificial fragments

Main Features:

454 Basic ATK

Secondary Characteristics:

221 Elemental Mastery

The R5 effect:

After dealing Damage to an opponent with an Elemental Skill, this skill has an 80% chance of completing its own cooldown. Can only happen once every 16 seconds.

Sacrificial fragments have a secondary characteristic that differs from other sacrificial weapons Genshin Impact. It enhances Heizo’s elemental mastery instead of recharging energy. This makes this Catalyst the best option for Swirl Build from Heizou.