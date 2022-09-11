Genshin Impact: The Best Weapon For Dori

The Alcazarzaray Palace in Genshin Impact Sumeru is a place that is hard to ignore. This is a beautiful area where players can walk and visit the elegant garden, collecting padisara along the way. It is interesting to note that the owner of this palace turned out to be none other than Genshin Impact Dori herself. The shadow merchant seems to be extremely rich, rich enough to buy himself a palace north of Sumeru City.

However, it is not surprising that Dori is obscenely rich. Her crafty way of trading and her willingness to provide any inventory that earns her a little Mora are undoubtedly paying off well. However, despite being known as a merchant who sells everything, the one thing Dori will never sell is her precious Ginny. In combat, Ginny Dori also plays a big role, for example, determining the role of the merchant in the team and thus choosing the best weapon for Dori in Genshin Impact.

Dori is the best weapon to build support

To support Dory, her best weapon is something that increases the productivity of the entire team. This includes:

Wolf Tombstone Forest Regalia Big Sword Favonia

Tombstone of the wolf

Base Attack: 608 Attack Secondary Characteristic: 49.6% Attack Passive: Increases Attack by 20%. When hit, attacks against opponents with a health level of less than 30% increase the ATK of all group members by 40% for 12 seconds. It can only occur once every 30 seconds .

The Wolf tombstone can significantly increase the team’s ATK if Dory shows up at the right time. The 40% Attack boost is twice as noticeable as the 4x Noblesse Oblige, so it shows how powerful this buff is.

Forest regalia

Base Attack: 565 Attack Secondary characteristic: 30.6% Energy recharge Passive: after triggering any reaction Genshin Impact Dendro Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom or Burgeon, a Consciousness Sheet will be created around the character for a maximum of 10 seconds. When lifting a leaf, the character gains 60 Elemental mastery for 12 seconds. Thus, only 1 sheet can be generated every 20 seconds. This effect can still be triggered if the character is not on the field. The effect of the Consciousness Sheet does not add up.

Forest regalia are great for both the auxiliary characteristic of energy recharge, and for a passive skill that can give a teammate 60 mastery of the elements. This smithing Sumeru weapon is perfect if Travelers want to play for Dori as support in the response team.

The Great Sword of Favonia

Base Attack: 454 Attack Secondary Characteristic: 61.3% energy Recharge R5 Passive: CRITICAL Hits have a 100% chance to generate a small amount of elementary particles that regenerate 6 energy for the character. Can only happen once every 6 seconds.

The Great Sword of Favonius does not directly give a command buff, but if Dori wields this weapon, she can further strengthen her role as a Genshin shock battery. In addition to the excellent energy recovery it provides due to the explosion of the elements, Favonius’ greatsword will also generate additional elemental particles.

Dory is the best weapon to build a healer

To build a healer, the best weapons for Dory in Genshin Impact include those that give HP and Energy Recharge characteristics. The following Claymores are in this list:

The Bell Skyward Pride Katsuragikiri Nagamasa Ferrous Shadow

Call

Base Attack: 510 Attack Secondary Characteristic: 41.3% HP R5 Passive: Taking Damage creates a shield that absorbs Damage up to 32% of Max HP. This shield is active for 10 seconds or until it breaks, and can only be triggered once every 45 seconds. While the character is protected by a shield, he receives 24% more damage.

Bell really wanted to get out of the players’ inventory, and this time he really can do it. Although his passive isn’t exactly ideal for Dory, the Bell’s auxiliary health characteristic is a good enough reason for a Dory healer.

Iron Shadow

Base Attack: 401 Attack Secondary Characteristic: 35.2% HP R5 Passive: When HP drops below 90%, increases the damage of a charged attack by 50%, and charged attacks become harder to interrupt.

Unlike the Bell, which is more viable for several reasons, the Iron Shadow should be an option for beginner players only. Advanced travelers should forget about this Claymore, since it’s only here for the secondary HP characteristic.

Heavenly Pride

Base Attack: 674 Attack Secondary Characteristic: 36.8% Energy Recharge Passive: Increases all damage by 8%. After using Elemental Burst, Normal or Charged Attack, when hit, creates a vacuum blade that deals 80% of the attack in the form of DMG to opponents in its path. Lasts 20 seconds or 8 vacuum blades.

Skyward Pride may not have HP, but it’s still amazing for its auxiliary energy recharge feature. This will help Dori recover her energy faster, which will allow her to be a better healer and accumulator.

Katsuragikiri Nagamasa

Base Attack: 510 Attack. Secondary characteristic: 45.9% energy recharge. R5 Passive: Increases Elemental skill damage by 12%. After an Element Skill hits an opponent, the character loses 3 Energy, but regains 5 Energy every 2 seconds for the next 6 seconds. This effect can be triggered once every 10 seconds. It can be triggered even when the character is not on the field.