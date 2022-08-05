Genshin Impact survey proves that the New Dendro Archon Nahida is Incredibly Popular

After months of speculation, Genshin Impact has finally confirmed that the long-awaited Sumeru region will be introduced in the upcoming version 3.0. The latest teaser showed six new characters: Tignari, Alhaitam, Dehya, Nilou, Nahida and Tsino.

They are all expected to have a five-star rarity, as two previously confirmed four-star characters, Collie and Dory, were not featured in the video. Even though the Genshin Impact community seems to be excited about all the upcoming characters, one of them seems to stand out.

Reddit user hammy851 shared an interesting image showing the results of a Genshin Impact survey conducted by the Chinese and Japanese communities of the game. In the first poll, players had to choose their favorite from the six characters featured in the third Sumeru teaser. Of these six characters, Nahida received 43.48% of 77 thousand votes. Despite the fact that many fans expressed their opinion on Reddit, saying that Nahida’s design is not impressive, it seems that many fans are very happy about her arrival.

Nahida is very popular in Japan and China, I hope her haters will not have a heart attack when data on the sales of her banners appears from Genshin_Impact.

According to numerous sources of information, Nahida will become the new Dendro-archon who will protect the Sumeru region. Several characters in the game have already stated that she is the youngest of the seven Genshin Impact archons, which is probably one of the reasons why HoYoverse decided to give her a smaller baby model. As the Archon of the game, Nahida is expected to become one of the most important characters in the upcoming story.

Genshin Impact fans have already started to theorize about the upcoming Sumeru arch. It is confirmed that the new region is divided into rainforests and deserts, which led many fans to believe that Nahida would require a Traveler to help her bring parts of the desert back to life. However, this is unlikely, as previous leaks have already confirmed that Sumeru will be based on Egyptian culture and deserts. Many future Genshin Impact characters, including the recently introduced Qino, have clothing based on traditional Egyptian clothing.

As for the release date of Nahida, it is expected that it will appear in the Genshin Impact 3.2 update. However, this leak should still be taken with a grain of salt, since it would violate the HoYoverse model of releasing new Archons one update after the arrival of a new major region. According to the usual Genshin Impact update schedule, version 3.2 should be released around mid-October.

Genshin Impact is available for mobile devices, PC, PS4 and PS5, a version for Nintendo Switch is also in development.