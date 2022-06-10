Genshin Impact: Solving the End of the Line Domain Puzzle

Dangerous Trail is the main event in Genshin Impact 2.7. It takes place in The Chasm and includes the newest 5-star division of Genshin Impact Yelan. In addition, Travelers will also meet new faces and some old friends, such as Xiao and Yanfei.

Inside the domains of the Dangerous Path, people will have to solve different puzzles. Among them, the most confusing puzzle, without a doubt, is the End of the Line domain, which players will encounter in the last part of the quest. If Travelers don’t know what to do, they will have to walk a lot, so be sure to pay close attention to understanding how to solve the riddle of the End of the Line domain in Genshin Impact.

How to solve the End of Line Domain Puzzle in Genshin Impact

The End of the Line domain revolves around a Fantastic compass that exists within it. There are five glowing markers on the compass, each of which allows players to travel to different parts of the domain. In this guide, each label will represent cameras 1 through 5.

The first chamber

From the first location, change the compass to the second camera. Before moving forward, destroy the seedling next to it. Otherwise, it will lock the device in the next location.

If the players go around this place, they will also find several barrels of bombs. Destroy it to get the Genshin Impact Chest in the next room.

Second Chamber

In the second camera, move the compass to the third mark. This time pull the lever to open the gate before moving on.

If players go to where the barrels of bombs were, they will now find a Regular chest.

Third Chamber

In the third chamber, destroy the web that blocks the Fantastic Compass. Then move the device until it points to the fifth camera.

Fifth Chamber

Finally, turn the needle back so that it points to the fourth chamber. This will be the last step that players need to take to solve the riddle of the End of the Line domain in Genshin Impact.

In each chamber, players will have to use a trial character to defeat several enemies. First, Yangfei will enter the field, then Genshin Impact Yelan will be in the spotlight. In the end, Xiao will be the only active character. In the Xiao battle part, players don’t have to do much, since there’s no way to defeat Bosacius anyway.

At the end of the domain, Travelers will be stuck in the Abyss. When that happens, just walk around until another prompt starts.

Before leaving the trial, don’t forget to get the precious Genshin Impact chest. Currently, there is no way to revisit the old domains, so the absence of a Precious Chest means that people will lose the reward forever.

Genshin Impact is now available on mobile devices, PC, PS4 and PS5. The Switch version is under development.