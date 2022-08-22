Genshin Impact should make growing artifacts less tedious

It takes a lot to create a character in Genshin Impact. In addition to raising their level, players must improve their Talents, find suitable weapons and, of course, arm themselves with the best Artifacts.

Although, as many in the community know, growing artifacts in Genshin Impact is not an easy task, especially since there is not enough resin. There is something to say that polishing Artifacts can be too tedious. This is an aspect of the game that many in the community would like to change.

Farming Artifacts in Genshin Impact

There are five different types of artifacts in Genshin Impact: flower, feather, sand, cup and crown. To maximize the potential of the character, the player must purchase all five of these Artifacts, each of which has certain characteristics that are well suited to the character’s style of play. For example, many support characters scale based on HP, while DPS characters benefit from the probability of critical hit and critical damage.

Although the purpose of artifact farming is relatively simple, the process itself is not so simple. To get parts of a certain set of artifacts, players must defeat bosses or pass domains in Genshin Impact. However, this does not guarantee that the necessary Artifact will be obtained. Each completed playthrough gives only one gold/5-star artifact (that is, for players above AR 45), which means one of the five types of artifacts upon completion. The fact that bosses and domains are assigned two different sets of artifacts further confuses the chances of getting the right one.

But if we assume that the player has to purchase exactly the Artifact that he needs, it still won’t be the end of the RNG game. This is due to the fact that each Artifact has a basic characteristic and a set of additional characteristics. A flower and a feather always have the same basic characteristic, but other characteristics differ. There is an even greater variety of auxiliary characteristics, as they randomly improve as the Artifact level increases. Thus, growing artifacts in Genshin Impact is a constant job in the hope of getting the perfect set of characteristics for each part.

How HoYoverse Can Simplify Artifact Cultivation

The enormous luck required to obtain the optimal set makes the Genshin Impact artifact system so burdensome. Players often grind day in and day out for months and get only low-quality Artifacts for their characters. Therefore, it is not surprising that the community hopes for changes in the Artifact system.

The solution to this problem is to give players more options to decide which Artifacts they will acquire and their characteristics. However, there are several ways that HoYoverse can implement this. First, the developer can allow players to choose which set of artifacts they are trying to get, even before they start with a boss or domain. For example, with the dormant yard domain in Genshin Impact, players can focus on getting the best stats for the Husk of Pulent Dreams set instead of constantly getting a set of ocean-colored clams.

Another idea is to introduce the possibility of rerolling the characteristics of an Artifact. It should work like Genshin Impact Dust of Azoth with materials for character ascension or Dream Solvent with weekly boss drops. Thus, players can purchase a certain item that allows them to change the main or auxiliary characteristic of the Artifact they have chosen. While this adds another level of RNG, it gives players a chance to salvage an Artifact that would otherwise be used as fodder for the next semi-decent.

Artifact boxes are the closest thing to a Genshin Impact change in artifact characteristics. However, instead of transferring certain characteristics, the Safes take three 5-star Artifacts in exchange for one new Artifact. The developer intends to add more options to the “Artifact Safes” feature, but it seems that this is not enough to simplify the work. Perhaps one day HoYoverse will add more quality opportunities for artifact farming.

Genshin Impact is now available on mobile devices, PC, PS4, PS5, and a version for Nintendo Switch is in development.