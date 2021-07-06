Genshin Impact Should Bring Cross Save to PS4 and PS5 in Version 2.0

Genshin Impact will finally bring its cross save feature to the PS4 and PS5 as well, according to the latest leak about the game. Not only that, but when the game receives its unconfirmed port to the Switch, the feature will also be available on the Nintendo handheld.

Currently, Genshin Impact features cross play, allowing PlayStation players to play with their friends on PC or mobile devices. But this is different from cross save. PSN accounts are not compatible with PC or mobile accounts, so you can’t play games on PS4 or PS5 when you’re at home and then pick up where you left off on your mobile.

Interestingly, the feature is now available between PC and smartphones. On these platforms cross save exists, so the PlayStation people were really feeling wronged.

According to the rumor at the time, the feature will finally reach the Sony platform, and should be announced at the next big live of Genshin Impact, which will talk about version 2.0 of the game on July 9th.

Interestingly, the leak mentions that the feature will also be available on Switch, because so far we haven’t had a confirmation or launch window for the game on the console. If the rumors are correct, it could also be a sign that miHoYo, the developer of Genshin Impact, will also be talking about the port at their next live.

However, so far the information is all in the realm of rumors. MiHoYo, the game’s developer, hasn’t officially confirmed yet that it will actually make a new presentation talking about the next game update.