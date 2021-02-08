Genshin Impact shines in amazing fan cosplays!

Genshin Impact shines in Since its launch, Genshin Impact has taken the world by storm and its heroines soon became some of the most beloved waifus in video games. Today, we have separated for you four of the most amazing and talented cosplayers who brought these characters to life!

If you want to better understand what the game is about, it is available for free download on Android, iOS, PlayStation 5 and PS5, with a Nintendo Switch version planned for the near future. Our first cosplayer is ?? _ ??? cos, who perfectly recreated Noelle:

How about this Amber, courtesy of the rehearsal of ?? Suiseiko? The details in the costume are truly impressive:

Astrologer Mona Megistus oozes magic in Kate’s cosplay:

amazing fan cosplays!

Finally, we have this version of Jean made by the famous cosplayer Hendoart:

Among all these amazing cosplays, which one did you like the most? Who is your favorite waifu in Genshin Impact? Tell us in the comments below!