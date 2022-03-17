Genshin Impact: See How and Where To Watch The Update 2.6 Live

Genshin Impact: The developer miHoYo announced, this Wednesday (16), that it will hold another edition of its special program to reveal the next news of Genshin Impact. This time, the stream will focus on the content of the 2.6 update — which does not yet have an official release date, but should now arrive at the end of March.

According to the company, it will be possible to watch the event live through the official channel on Twitch this coming Friday (18) , starting at 9 am in Brasília time. Those unable to follow the broadcast will be able to watch the entirety on Genshin Impact’s official YouTube channel at 13:00 GMT. It is worth remembering that the recordings usually have subtitles in Brazilian Portuguese.

The promotional image highlights Kamisato Ayato, who should be part of the playable characters banner in this new version. Bearer of a Hydro vision, Ayato is Ayaka’s brother and was officially revealed in February of last year, suggesting that his launch was approaching.

It is also to be expected that the broadcast will release a new list of codes to unlock essential gems and other rewards for free. It’s an excellent opportunity to accumulate some resources and, who knows, unlock the new characters and weapons that are on the way.

Genshin Impact is an action RPG available for free for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and mobile devices. The game has been hugely successful worldwide since its launch, so much so that it made $2 billion in microtransactions in its first year on mobile alone. Recently, miHoYo also announced the launch of a line of Funko Pop inspired by the game, which can be a full plate for collectors.