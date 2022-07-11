Genshin Impact Reveals Two New Reactions of Dendro Triple Elements

Genshin Impact has officially confirmed the appearance of a new region called Sumeru in future updates. Several non-player characters in the game have already described Sumer as a mysterious land full of rainforests and deserts.

One of the most important things about Sumeru’s arrival is that he will introduce a new element called the Dendro. Genshin Impact’s entire combat system is based on triggering various spontaneous reactions, and adding a new element will certainly shake up the character’s current meta.

Two posts in the popular Genshin Impact Leaks subreddit show two new reactions of triple elements related to the new Dendro element. Both elementary reactions are related to the previously leaked Bloom reaction, which causes explosive seeds to fall to the ground after combining Hydro and Dendro. The first video shows that if an explosive seed is affected by an arsonist, it will cause an AoE explosion that will throw enemies away. Numerous responses in the comments section, such as the fact that the enemies did not fly, as in the case of Overload, which will allow players to deal consistent AoE damage to a group of enemies.

Triple Reaction – (Hydro Dendro) + Pyro = AoE Explosion from Genshin_Impact_Leaks

Numerous comments claim that this spontaneous reaction can return Pyro DPS characters to meta. Arsonist users faded into the background throughout Inazuma’s storyline, and Toma was the only new arsonist character in the entire Inazuma arc. The second triple element reaction can be triggered if players apply Electro to the explosive Dendro/Hydro seed. According to the video, this elementary reaction apparently turns into a Catalysis, which can also be triggered if Dendro and Electro are combined.

Triple reaction- (Hydro Dendro) + Electro = Additional damage to the enemy due to the explosion of buds from Genshin_Impact_Leaks

According to previous Genshin Impact leaks, Catalyze gives a significant buff to damage to a target affected by a spontaneous reaction. Players expect the newly announced five-star character, Tignari, to rely heavily on Catalyze to unleash his full damage potential. Apparently, he will be the only new five-star character to appear in the first update of Sumeru.

Despite being the only new five-star character, Genshin Impact’s official social media accounts have already confirmed the appearance of two four-star characters: Collie and Dori. Colley is a familiar face in the world of Genshin Impact, as she played a major role in the manga of the game. Apparently, she will be the character of Luca Dendro, which will be available for free during the events of 3.0. Dori is a four—star Electro user, and according to numerous leaks, she will become the new Genshin Impact support.

Genshin Impact is already available for PC, PS4, PS5 and mobile devices. The switch version is under development.