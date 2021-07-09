Genshin Impact Reveals Trailer, Version 2.0 Date And New Region!

Genshin Impact remains one of the most loved games by players, and as promised by the producer MiHoYo, today (9) its version 2.0 was unveiled, with an unprecedented trailer focused on the long-awaited region of Inazuma! Check out:

Its launch is scheduled for the next July 21st, when the game will officially jump from version 1.6 to 2.0! This is the biggest update ever seen in Genshin Impact, as the Inazuma region alone will be the same size as the Liyue and Mondstadt areas.

Inazuma’s aesthetic is very focused on the Japanese theme, with cherry trees, samurai and ninjas everywhere. Even the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra was called in to record the soundtrack of this unprecedented content!

Of course gamers will also have tons of new quests to explore once version 2.0 is released. Are you looking forward to her? What did you think of the trailer and the Inazuma region? Let us know in the comments below!