Genshin Impact Reveals the Most Frequently Used Characters in Spiral Abyss

The most popular activity in the ultimate Genshin Impact game is, of course, the famous Spiral Abyss floors. This is a unique domain type available at the 20th adventure level and located on a small island known as Musk Reef.

Spiral Abyss requires players to have a diverse set of characters to benefit from the positive effects that are provided on each floor. A new post in the official Genshin Impact subreddit reveals the most frequently used characters in Spiral Abyss between updates 2.4 and 2.8.

RELATED: Genshin Impact Confirms That Tignari Will Become a Standard Banner Character

It should be noted that the list represents the frequency of selection in the game list for each account. For example, 84.3% of the players who have Kazuha used it in Spiral Abyss. Kaedehara Kazuha turned out to be one of the strongest supports in Genshin Impact since its introduction in Update 1.6. However, most of the community missed its first banner due to the fact that it was posted one update before the new Inazuma region, which could be one of the reasons why its usage figures are overestimated.

The average usage rate of the Abyss 12 NGA is between 2.4 and 2.8 from GenshinImpactTips.

Kazuha was featured in the first banner cycle for Gesnhin Impact version 2.8, which is one of the main reasons why the double replay of Kazuha and Klee got into the top ten banners when it comes to revenue for all time. Multiple responses in the comments section are surprised that the second character on the list is the four-star arsonist Bennett. He is considered the best four-star unit in the Genshin Impact due to his ability to adapt to almost any team composition.

Bennett’s spontaneous explosion, “Fantastic Journey”, creates a large field that deals arsonist damage, gives one of the strongest heals in the game and gives a very strong damage buff. Currently, he can be obtained as part of the Golden Flame Tapestry banner, where he is placed as one of the four-star characters. The banner expires on August 23, which means that players still have a couple of days to purchase this unique character.

Fans also seem surprised that the recently released user Hydro Yelan took fourth place on the list. She is a unique five-star Hydro Bow user and one of the best secondary DPS characters in Genshin Impact. Yelan was released back in update 2.7, and her “Puzzle Recognizer” banner became the third most popular banner in the game. The main reason for the banner’s success is probably that the 2.7 update was delayed for three weeks, which allowed players to collect additional primogems.

Genshin Impact is already available for PC, PS4, PS5 and mobile devices. The switch version is under development.