Genshin Impact Reveals Its Next Region, Inazuma

The miHoYo studio is already working on the game’s next big location. First details of the territory that will expand to Mondstadt and Liyue.

Genshin Impact will soon receive a new region to explore with new missions, stories and content. The Chinese studio miHoYo is working on what will be the third major territory, which will be named Inazuma, as the development team has advanced to DualShockers.

Inazuma, based in Japan and with a purely Japanese theme, will serve to enrich the universe of Teyvat beyond what was seen in Mondstadt and Liyue, the two main territories of the game so far.

The success of the title, which is already among the most downloaded mobile games and has more than 10 million players in its first days available, is causing the study to accelerate the processes of expanding the content of the title. “We are working hard to bring her into the game as soon as possible,” they argue.

Genshin Impact is available for PlayStation 4, PC and iOS and Android mobile devices for free under a free to play business model. In an interview with MeriStation, the development studio has confirmed that they are already working on how to bring the game to PS5. Also, the Nintendo Switch version continues to progress well. There are no plans, at least for now, to bring the game to the Xbox ecosystem.

In case you are going to download it on your computer or mobile devices, here we tell you the minimum requirements for each system. They are not very high, but if you are going to play Genshin Impact on iOS or Android we recommend freeing up space because they are, including the additional data package, more than 4 GB in weight.




