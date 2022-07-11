Genshin Impact Reveals a New Shikano in the Character of Heizu – Demo

Each Genshin Impact update introduces at least one new character to the game list, the most recent of which is Cookie Shinobu. In the upcoming Genshin Impact 2.8 update, the long-awaited four-star character from Inazuma, Shikanoin Heizou, will appear.

Heizou will apparently be the last character added before the new major update, which will introduce a brand new major region called Sumeru. A recent Genshin Impact video revealed more information about this unique Anemo Catalyst user.

The official Genshin Impact YouTube channel showed a demonstration of the new character Shikanoin Heizou. Several NPCs in the game have already revealed that he is a famous detective from Inazuma who uses his mind to outwit criminals at every turn. As for his rarity, it is officially confirmed that he is a four-star character, which means that players can level up his constellations much more easily. The uniqueness of his character is that he will be the first man to use Catalyst in Genshin Impact.

Shikanoin Heizou will be a four-star DPS character, which is very unusual for Anemo characters. According to a recent live event, his entire kit revolves around Heizo’s elementary skill called Heartstopper Strike. Although it seems like a simple skill that deals Anemo damage, there is also a small mechanic called Declination that allows Heizo to deal additional damage with this skill and increase its area of effect.

While the Catalyst is usually a ranged weapon, the live broadcast revealed that Heizou actually prefers melee combat. Unfortunately, given that he is a four-star character, players don’t expect much damage from his normal attacks. There will most likely be two main ways to create this new Anemo DPS character. The first is the standard Genshin Impact DPS build, in which players focus on gaining as much critical hit chance and damage as possible in order to get high damage rates from his skills and explosions.

The second way of building for the role of DPS Heizo involves obtaining high levels of Mastery of the Elements so that he can deal great damage with his natural reactions, which can be easily triggered because he uses a Catalyst. When it comes to its release date, Heizou is expected to arrive with the first banner for the 2.8 update due on July 13th. He will be part of a double banner that will include the fan-favorite Pyro DPS Klee and the long-awaited Anemone Kaedeharu Kazuha.

Genshin Impact is now available on mobile devices, PC, PS4 and PS5. The Switch version is under development.