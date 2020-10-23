Genshin Impact recreated with beautiful images

Anyone who had fun (or is still having fun) in Genshin Impact realized that the game has several beautiful environments and capable of providing varied images to be captured. With that in mind, miHoYo has partnered with the Unesco World Heritage Site Huanglong Valley to recreate some game points in the real world.

The images below were shared on the official Genshin Impact profile on Twitter, and show real-world areas in combination with a teleport point and even a Geo Statue of The Seven, plus even two cosplayers complementing the scene when playing Qiqi and Keqing .

Are we in Sichuan or Teyvat!? A Geo Statue of The Seven, Geoculus, and Teleport Waypoint have appeared amongst these colorful limestone pools and waterfalls. Let's admire the magnificent scenery of this heavenly "Jade Pool"~#GenshinImpact #Huanglong pic.twitter.com/X2C5JTyfXF — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) October 22, 2020

So, what did you think of the work done by the producer to promote Genshim Impact a little more?




