Genshin Impact receives control support iOS and Android

After several requests from the community, producer MiHoYo finally announced that update 1.3 for Genshim Impact will add the expected support for controls, offering a new way to enjoy the adventure on the small screens.

A message released by the producer revealed that it will be possible to use the wireless models of the Xbox controller or DualSock 4, as well as the accessory intended for iOS (however, this has partial functionality). In this system, you must have at least iOS 14 for the devices to work.

The text in question makes no mention of the edition intended for Android, but it is very likely that players who enjoy the game on the green robot system should also receive this addition.

Genshin Impact is available in versions for PC, PlayStation 4, Android and iOS.