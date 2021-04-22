Genshin Impact: PS5 version gets video with 8 minutes of gameplay

Genshin Impact: Developer miHoYo released a new Genshin Impact video, featuring about eight minutes of gameplay captured by the enhanced PS5 version.

According to the studio, the next-gen version of Genshin Impact will have enhanced graphics and a more immersive world, made “to take advantage of the PlayStation 5’s powerful SSD”. The title will feature full support for 4K and HDR resolution, bringing a significantly improved level of detail compared to other platforms, as well as faster load times that allow for more dynamic exploration and fast, almost instantaneous travel.

The new video of the gacha brings a more complete view of the gameplay, showing how the optimized visuals of the surroundings of Pico Qingyun are. In the images, it is possible to observe a smoother combat, more detailed designs of characters and NPCs, reworked textures and effects and gameplay at constant 60 fps. Check it out below.

Genshin Impact will be released for PS5 on April 28. Currently, the game can be played on PS4, PC, mobile devices and PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility.