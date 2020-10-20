Genshin Impact presents Pyro-type character Klee

miHoYo shares a new trailer for its RPG focused on Klee, a character who can now become part of our team; new banner Twinkling Steps.

Genshin Impact receives a new playable character with Klee, a young Pyro-type bomber who arrives with the new Sparkling Steps banner and who can now become part of our team. This is how miHoYo has presented it through a new trailer that you can see heading this news; This new banner also incorporates other characters already known for a limited time such as Sucrose, Xingqiu and Noelle.

New to the Twinkling Steps banner

Thus, Genshin Impact players will recognize Klee from the main adventure, a character we knew from level 32; Well, with the arrival of the new banner, we can now add Klee to our team, a young Pyro-type bomber with a rarity of 5 stars with which to carry out pyrotechnic bomb attacks and fire lasers.

On the other hand, her special attack will allow to throw a bomb that bounces across the stage and that when it explodes it will leave the ground full of mines; Lastly, Klee’s most powerful attack summons a series of flaming lasers that will hit any nearby enemy, causing devastating effects. In addition, as with the previous Venti banner, each shot of the Twinkling Steps banner offers a 50% chance of being Klee, so if we don’t get it the first time, it will surely fall on the next roll.

Don’t miss our guide with all the secrets, the best tips and tricks and everything you need to know about Genshin Impact, before starting your adventure in this new open-world action RPG from miHoYo. Genshin Impact is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and iOS and Android devices, with a version for Nintendo Switch planned for later, still without a definitive date.



