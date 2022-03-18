Genshin Impact Presents Its Version 2.6 “Violet Garden Zephyrs”

Genshin Impact: We tell you all the news that comes with version 2.6 of Genshin Impact “Zephyros of the violet garden” starting next March 30. We left behind a complete version 2.5 to welcome the next big update of Genshin Impact with patch 2.6, which arrives on March 30 and brings with it the new area of ​​​​the Chasm in addition to Kamisato Ayato, Ayaka’s brother. Below we tell you all the news that this update brings, in addition to detailing when exactly it will be available and leaving you with the official trailer heading this piece.

All the news of version 2.6 of Genshin Impact

The Chasm is the new area that is unlocked in version 2.6. It is the main source of minerals in Liyue, and is made up of a distinctive purple area and an immeasurable hollow that extends underground. Due to a series of strange events, the area was sealed off and is now infested with monsters, treasure thieves, and Fatui. In the Sima we will also have to face the new boss, the Serpent of the Ruins, and the numerous enemies of the abyss that lurk in the depths of this mining excavation.

We will also be able to continue with the main story in a new Archon quest “Requiem from the Abyss” in the company of Dainsleif. In addition, we will receive a new gadget, the Light Channeler, which will help us light your way in the depths of the Chasm and unlock numerous rewards, including a 4-star Prototype Weapon and a brand new calling card.

Following the abolition of the Border Closure Decree, Inazuma welcomes guests from all over Inazuma to participate in the Irodori Festival, organized by the Yashiro Commission and Yae Miko. During the festival we will meet Venti, Xingchiu and many other familiar faces in this new event dedicated to art and culture. At the same time, we will have the opportunity to obtain rich rewards during this celebration, whether it is helping a Mondstadt bard to capture images, beating new levels of the Mechanical Arena, participating in a sword duel or practicing the art of ikebana. By completing all the challenges we will be able to invite the 4-star character, Xingchiu, to join our team.