Genshin Impact Presents Its Version 2.5: Yae Miko, Shogun Raiden Rerun And More

Genshin Impact: We tell you all the news that the new version 2.5 of Genshin Impact brings, available from February 16 and with Yae Miko in Gachapon. After the Lunar New Year event in Genshin Impact, we receive upcoming news related to version 2.5 “When the cherry blossoms are in bloom”, which will arrive in the game on February 16 to welcome Yae Miko and bring new events, missions, minigames and much more. Below we will tell you everything, in addition to reminding you of the free reward codes available during this month of February.

All About Genshin Impact Version 2.5

“A darkness of unknown origin hangs over the newly opened Enkanomiya area, bringing with it unprecedented challenges for travelers. Across Inazuma, the story of the Shogun Raiden continues, followed by Yae Miko’s legendary quest following her arrival as a new five-star playable character.”

With this description, they summarize a bit what will come in this 2.5, starring Yae Miko: “With her Elemental Ability and her Ultimate Ability, Yae Miko can cause constant damage when she is off the battlefield and great damage when she is on the battlefield. field. Meanwhile, players will also be able to cross paths with Yae Miko thanks to an unusual urban legend running through Inazuma. Yae Miko’s promotional gachapon will be available in the initial phase of the update, followed by Shogun Raiden and Sangonomiya Kokomi.”

In addition, we will also have a new event called Ritual of Entry of the Three Worlds, in which we will enter an area where we will be affected by darkness and continuously accumulate corrosive effect, something that can be resisted thanks to the special gadget of the Harmonization box. Opening chests, unlocking teleport points, and completing exploration objectives in the event area can help level up that Attunement Box.