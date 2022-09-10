Genshin Impact Players Point Out a Problem With Teleport Waypoints

The Sumeru region in Genshin Impact is filled with underground caves and passageways, which leads to a problem with teleport waypoints scattered across the map. Sumeru is just one of many areas in Genshin Impact, and soon this region will be expanded with a number of new updates.

Reddit user u/smaad pointed out a problem with the current in-game map depicting Twilight and some teleportation points. Two teleport waypoints near Mount Devantaka indicate locations on earth, just like normal waypoints. However, in fact, these waypoints are underground, and they can be reached by entering the cave system. As a result, some players do not understand the exact location, because on the map the teleport waypoint is depicted above the ground, not underground.

Smaad points to both waypoints on the map, and other Reddit users are discussing similar issues with fast movement in Genshin Impact. Since the teleport waypoints do not explicitly point to earth or land on the map, some players mistakenly move quickly to the Twilight cave system rather than to the ground above. Some players suggest that HoYoverse submit a separate map to Sumer for Genshin Impact, which depicts the region’s cave systems and underground waypoints. HoYoverse previously presented the Chasm, which is an extensive system of underground caves in Liue with its own separate map.

The interactive Teyvat map for Genshin Impact depicts the points of an underground teleport with a small cave symbol. The symbol allows players to easily distinguish between teleportation waypoints located above ground and underground. The in-game map does not contain these cave indicators, so players who want to use the interactive Teiwat map while playing Genshin Impact must switch tabs on a PC or use a separate device.

The in-game Genshin Impact map still needs improvement, and the interactive Teyvat map is a favorite among the most dedicated Genshin Impact players. HoYoverse should listen to the reviews about Sumeru and its cave systems, as players continue to express dissatisfaction with the current location of the cards. These problems can be solved by combining the useful elements of the interactive Teyvat map with the current Genshin Impact map.

Genshin Impact versions 3.1 to 3.5 will expand the Twilight with new desert areas, and map changes can improve the gameplay for those who travel around the region. Player feedback is crucial throughout the development of Genshin Impact, so future updates could potentially make the changes that some players desire the most.

Genshin Impact is now available for Android, iOS, PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. A version for the Nintendo Switch is in development, the release date has not been confirmed.