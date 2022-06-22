Genshin Impact player turns the City into a Machine Gun

Genshin Impact updates contain two separate banner cycles, each containing a limited set of five-star and four-star characters. With the end of the banner of Elan “The Puzzle Parser”, a new line of limited characters has arrived.

The new banner brought back the popular five-star character Arataki Itto along with three other four stars, including his loyal support Goro. A recent post on the Genshin Impact subreddit shows that he is capable of much more than just off-field support.

Reddit user Hooter2048 posted an interesting video in which the character of the Mountain shoots an arrow at a fast pace. Goru is a popular user of a geo-bow with four stars, introduced during the Genshin Impact 2.3 update. Redditor claims that Goru in his group managed to turn his character into a rifle machine gun by spamming the aiming and shooting commands on this controller. Obviously, this is possible for all bow users in the game, but Goro has the shortest animation, which makes it an ideal choice to use this unique mechanics.

Illegal Machine Gun Mount from Genshin_Impact

Many of the answers in the comments section claim that even with controllers it is impossible to get Goro to shoot arrows at such a fast pace, and the players must have used some kind of software that allows them to map scripts/macros with a single button. Several fans said they were banned for using similar software in the game. Despite the fact that Goro is widely considered one of the best four-star support in Genshin Impact, he is actually a very situational character who benefits from having so many Geo users as part of his team.

The various buffs of his elemental skill “All-round Protection of Inuzaki” depend on the number of Geo characters in the group. Fortunately for Goro, Geo works independently of all other elements, as it can only cause one element reaction, Crystallization, which means that players can have multiple Geo characters in a team without compromising the group’s reaction potential.

Arataki Itto has finally received his first limited Genshin Impact banner, re-released after more than five months. At the moment, he is one of the best DPS characters in the game, especially if he is surrounded by the right team, which includes Goro. Their introduction back in update 2.3 marked the beginning of an interesting trend of including four Geo characters in one group, and Arataki Itto was the main DPS. Players usually choose Geo, Zhongli, and Albedo users who fill the two remaining spots in the group.

Genshin Impact is already available on PC, PS4, PS5 and mobile devices. The Switch version is currently in development, the release date has not been confirmed.