Genshin Impact Player Shows Why Eloy Is Perfect for Wildlife Photos

Wildlife is a type of NPC in Genshin Impact that behaves just like any other animal in the game. The current update 3.0 introduced a new type of aggressive wildlife, which includes animals that are extremely territorial and can attack players when approaching.

Sumeru’s new rainforest expansion inspired many players to dust off their cameras and embark on a safari tour of a new region. A new post on the popular Genshin Impact Tips subreddit shows why Eloy is probably the best character to photograph with Teiwat’s wildlife.

Reddit user thompson743 shared an interesting photo of Eloy casually standing next to a wild tiger from Rishboland. These new creatures usually attack anyone who approaches them, but Eloi manages to stay unharmed thanks to one of her passive talents called “Easily Does It”. This passive talent allows Eloy and the members of her group not to be attacked by any animals that produce chilled meat, raw meat or poultry, including the Rishboland Tiger. Numerous responses in the comments section claim that Eloy is the perfect character for a Genshin Impact photo event party.

Eloy’s Passive Talent makes the wildlife of the Twilight not hostile from GenshinImpactTips

Some comments claim that they finally managed to find a use for this forgotten character, who appeared on the list as part of a joint event in 2021 between Genshin Impact and Horizon Zero Dawn, available only in updates 2.1, 2.2 and 2.3. Despite the fact that she is considered a five-star character, Eloy, unfortunately, at the moment The moment is one of the weakest units in the game.

She ranks last in the current Spiral Abyss character usage tables. Players claim that HoYoverse should give some positive effects to this cryo bow owner by giving her additional constellation levels. Eloy is currently the only character in the game without any constellation upgrades, which can play a huge role in the character’s damage potential.

Most of the community claims that HoYoverse has managed to raise the Genshin Impact research experience to a new level in the new Sumeru region. You can see how new non-player characters are engaged in various activities, such as playing cards or petting animals, which was almost not the case in the previous three major regions. HoYoverse’s new approach to NPC character design adds more depth to the entire Genshin Impact story and removes the impression that everything in the world revolves around players.

Genshin Impact is now available on mobile devices, PC, PS4 and PS5. The Switch version is under development, the release date has not been confirmed.