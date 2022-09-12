Genshin Impact Player Shows Charming NPC Detail at Dusk

The constant update of Genshin Impact 3.0 has finally added the long-awaited Twilight region to the game. Despite the fact that the new major update introduced a number of innovations, such as three new characters and a completely new element, players seem to be still amazed by the small details that went into the design of the new region.

Unlike the previous three regions, Sumeru seems to be much more interactive, which greatly improves the players’ exploration experience. A new post on the popular Genshin Impact subreddit shows a charming detail seen in the new Sumeru region. Reddit user Limsonic shared a photo of an NPC playing a mandolin with a bird on a boat.

The NPC belongs to a group of Eremites who hail from the desert parts of Sumeru. Most of them are mercenaries, divided into several factions with different beliefs and codes of conduct. It seems that the players like this kind of interaction in the world of Teiwat, as the post scored more than 400 votes. Most members of the Genshin Impact community claim that HoYoverse has managed to exceed their expectations with the addition of a new Sumeru region. One of the biggest improvements in the game are unique details like the one shown in the post, which give the impression that the enemies are not just waiting for their battle with the players.

A hermit plays a mandolin in front of a twilight bird on a boat! I appreciate such goodies, they enliven the twilight. from Genshin_Impact

You can see how the inhabitants of Sumeru are engaged in various casual everyday activities, from playing cards with each other to petting different animals. Fans claim that they hope that the story will delve into the knowledge of hermits in the next Genshin Impact 3.1 update, which is expected to be released on September 28. According to recent leaks, the new update will finally introduce the first Teiwat desert in the game, which is Hermits. ‘ place of origin.

New large regions usually appear in the game in parts, and the official live broadcast of update 3.0 confirmed that Twilight can be divided into tropical forests and deserts. So far, players have had the opportunity to explore only a part of the rainforest region, which quickly became a fan favorite. Rumor has it that the deserts of Sumeru are much larger, and they will include iconic sites such as mysterious temples and pyramids that have been teased in recent commercials.

According to credible sources, once all parts of Sumeru are unlocked, it will take up more of the map than Mondstadt and Lieu combined. The game has already confirmed the presence of three new characters for the next Genshin Impact update, and they all seem to be inspired by the ancient Egyptian civilization.

Genshin Impact is now available on mobile devices, PC, PS4 and PS5.