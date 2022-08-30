Genshin Impact Player Points Out a Disturbing Detail about the New NPC Sumeru

A completely new Sumeru region in Genshin Impact brought a lot of content, including new quests, characters, weapons, etc. In addition to many additions to the game list, the game also made some significant changes to Teiwat’s enemies.

A video posted on the official Genshin Impact subreddit shows a funny interaction between Yoimiya and the new NPC Sumeru. Reddit user Halaman-kun shared an interesting video showing what happens when you approach a small group of enemies located north of the city of Sumeru.

Noticing the player, one of the enemies, the vanguard of hermits with axes, jumped up and actually broke his guitar in anger before pulling out the axe. She is part of a notorious group of mercenaries called “Hermits” who do business with anyone, as long as they pay well. The video was well received by the Genshin Impact community, as it garnered more than 3,000 votes, and numerous responses in the comments section claim that this is proof that HoYoverse has taken the research experience to a new level with the release of a new Sumeru region.

Literally breaks her guitar in anger because you bothered her from Genshin_Impact.

Many fans claim that although the official Genshin Impact storyline has also undergone some improvements, they were more impressed with the small details like those shown in the video. Several players stated that they often just randomly stand up and evaluate the animation of the inactivity of a new enemy from a safe distance. You can see how NPCs Sumeru engage in various activities, such as dancing, playing cards or petting animals, which was not the case in the three previously released main regions: Mondstadt, Liue and Inazuma.

An improved approach to enemy design gives the impression that NPCs are not just patiently waiting for their meeting with players. According to recent leaks, Genshin Impact version 3.0 introduced only one part of Sumeru, and the remaining segments are apparently scheduled for future updates. Rumor has it that once all parts of the new region are unlocked, it will be bigger than Mondstadt and Liue combined.

Players are hoping that in the upcoming updates, the game will feature additional types of enemies that will appear earlier than usual, as a recent live broadcast confirmed a slight change in the game’s update schedule. To compensate for the three-week delay that occurred during the 2.6 update, the first three Sumeru updates will be one week shorter, which means that version 3.1 of Genshin Impact should be released on September 28.

Genshin Impact is already available for PC, PS4, PS5 and mobile devices. The switch version is under development.