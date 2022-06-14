Genshin Impact player managed to push Wei into the abyss

The Genshin Impact role-playing game from HoYoverse is filled with breathtaking landscapes in which dangerous monsters are waiting to cross swords with one of the main characters. Among these fearless beasts there are a couple of unique enemies that are friendlier than the rest.

The unusual Hilichurl Wei is an enemy—the Easter egg Genshin Impact, which can appear in more than 10 different places around Liue and Mondstadt. He can be recognized by a unique mask with the inscription “Wei”, which is a reference to the general president of HoYoverse Liu Wei.

The Crashkitsune editor shared a video featuring this unique NPC and one of the starting characters, the arsonist user Amber. The video shows the player pushing Wei from Lingju Pass to the newly added Genshin Impact region called Chasm. Krashkitsune managed to move Wei just by bumping into his model with Amber, which took them over an hour. The video has already garnered more than 2.2 thousand votes, and numerous fans in the comments section claim that they are amazed at how selflessly the player invested in this unique journey.

Wei’s Grand Tour to the Abyss by Genshin_Impact

Many comments say that the funniest thing about all this interaction is that Wei did not die from the initial damage in the fall. Krashkitsune had to use the elemental skill of Amber, an Explosive Puppet, to throw off the mocking rabbit baron, which explodes upon expiration. Despite the fact that fans hardly see Wei at the end of the video, the fact that the player gets XP after Bunny’s damage means that he died from the explosion.

It has become a tradition for players to experiment with an Unusual Hilichurl whenever it appears on their screen, especially if they don’t have resin. The Abyss is a unique location added to the game in the previous Genshin Impact 2.6 update. It is divided into two main parts: one is part of the game world, and the underground mines work as a separate instance.

The newly added terrain worked this way, and even the last major region that was added, Inazuma, cannot be accessed directly from Mondstadt or Liue, meaning that players need to take a boat or use a teleport waypoint. Recent Genshin Impact leaks have revealed that version 2.8 is likely to bring a new region that will be part of the new “Golden Apple Archipelago” event, meaning that islands are likely to exist throughout the update.

Genshin Impact is now available on mobile devices, PC, PS4 and PS5. The Switch version is under development.