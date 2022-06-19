Genshin Impact player managed to kill the members of the group for being AFK

While Genshin Impact is generally considered an open-world single-player game, the game actually gives players the opportunity to join each other’s worlds. Each server allows up to four different players to play, which allows them to enter different domains together and fight the most terrible beasts of Teiwat in a team.

Not so long ago, a new post was published in the popular Genshin Impact subreddit, which shows an interesting interaction between the members of the group in the game. Reddit user pandandandandandanda posted a hilarious video showing how to punish team members for being AFK.

Unlike some other random NPCs, such as the Unusual Hilichurl Wei, the characters of the team members in Genshin Impact cannot be moved just by bumping into them. However, a Reddit user managed to slowly push Elan to the fireplace in the city of Mondstadt using the Zhongli pillar. After igniting the fire, Yelan began to lose health before dying from the arsonist’s damage. She was replaced by the four-star character Cinky, who, unfortunately, suffered the same fate as his colleague from Hydro.

Update “Assasinations Impact” (they were afcs, so I killed them again, this time with frames) from Genshin_Impact.

The whole project required a lot of dedication, and the 14-minute video has already collected almost 4 thousand votes. Fans in the comments section speculated why both characters receive less arsonist damage from fire. The most accurate theory is that the damage reduction is caused by the Resonance of hydroelectric elements, which is triggered when there are two or more hydropersonages in a group. Hydro Elemental Resonance reduces the arsonist’s damage by 40% and gives a 25% buff to the attack.

Numerous responses in the comments section claim that the video is another proof that Zhongli is the most useful character in the game. His elemental skill can generate one of the strongest shields in Genshin Impact, as well as create a column similar to the one presented in the video. His last limited banner replay was posted in the Genshin Impact 2.4 update, which means that players will probably have to wait a couple of months for his return.

It is very symbolic that Elan and Xingqiu are in the same team, considering that when Elan was announced, she was considered a slightly stronger version of the four-star character Xingqiu. However, she has established herself as one of the best off-field damage dealers in the game with the ability to constantly use Hydro. It is part of the current limited banner of Discerner of Enigmas, which expires on June 21.

Genshin Impact is already available on PC, PS4, PS5 and mobile devices. The Switch version is currently in development, the release date has not been confirmed.