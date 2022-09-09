Genshin Impact Player launches the game on the flip screen of the phone

Genshin Impact can be played on a variety of Android and iOS devices, and a curious player demonstrates how to play an open-world role-playing game on the title screen of a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphone. Although the Nintendo Switch version is not yet available, players can still use Genshin Impact on the go with a powerful smartphone and a stable signal cellular communication.

A Reddit user was able to play Genshin Impact with a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 protective screen about two inches wide. The user placed a US nickel coin above the screen to create a sense of scale when trying to play Genshin Impact on a small screen. Genshin Impact reduces the user interface to fit a small protective screen, but the brightness of the screen seems to blur many of the game’s colors while playing.

As u/sogoyu demonstrated in the gameplay video, the controls on the protective screen of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 do not react. The user tries to control the Genshin Impact Xiao character without much success due to the cluttered user interface. In addition, Genshin Impact does not resume playback on the big screen when the user unwraps the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. According to u/sogoyu, Genshin Impact heats up the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 after playing for a long time in the deployed configuration. When playing through the protective screen, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 consumes less battery life, and the device does not heat up as quickly.

Delving into the Reddit post, the user compares the cover screen with a Hololive card, the size of which roughly corresponds to a standard credit card. The Genshin Impact title menu is shown in the comparative image, but the brightness of the cover screen makes it difficult to read the title menu, unlike a standard smartphone screen.

The gameplay video of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from u/sogoyu shows that Genshin Impact can be played on various mobile devices in different configurations. However, Genshin Impact is quite action-oriented, and the screensaver for such a game is impractical. The protective screen of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 was designed for notifications and apps, not for full-fledged action games.

As new Genshin Impact updates are released, the game will require more performance from mobile devices in the future. HoYoverse should solve potential problems in the future for its mobile player base and work on including features such as controller support in the Android version of Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact is now available for Android, iOS, PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. A version for the Nintendo Switch is in development, the release date has not been confirmed.