Genshin Impact Player Discovered a Secret Entrance to Twilight

The latest major Genshin Impact update introduced the long-awaited Sumeru region. The arrival of the fourth Teiwat nation was, to put it mildly, well received by the community.

At the moment, there are several ways that players can gain access to a new major region. The most obvious one is probably just to go through the tunnel that is under the Cinnabar Cliff. However, a new post in the official Genshin Impact subreddit shows a slightly unconventional way of entering Twilight.

Reddit user hanato_06 shared a video that tells how players can get to the new Twilight region through the abyss. All the players have to do is find a cave near the village of Gandharva, which has a couple of huge tree roots. Climbing these roots will give them the opportunity to enter a new region, indicating that this interaction was deliberately added to the game. Another reason why this should not be considered a mistake is that when entering Twilight in this way, a special cut scene will still be launched for players who enter a new region for the first time.

From The Chasm: Underground Mines there is a hidden direct path that leads to the Twilight from Genshin_Impact.

Several fans in the comments section claim that their first encounter with Sumeru actually happened through this special entrance. This has led many players to believe that the developer of HoYoverse is likely to add a special achievement for players who manage to climb from the Abyss to Dusk. The Abyss was the last region that was added before Dusk during Genshin Impact version 2.6. The Abyss is a unique part of Teiwat, which can be divided into two main parts: the aboveground world and underground mines.

Even before Chasm was released, numerous leaks hinted that it would serve as a bridge between Liue and Sumeru, which turned out to be true. Like the Abyss, Sumeru is also divided into two parts: tropical forests and deserts. So far, players have the opportunity to explore the tropical forests of Sumeru with new leaks claiming that the Genshin Impact 3.1 update will most likely introduce the first deserts of Teiwat.

Most of the community seems to be happy with the new large region, and many players claim that Sumer has even managed to exceed their already high expectations. One of the biggest improvements is the overall exploration experience, as the entire region seems much more interactive compared to Mondstadt, Liue and Inazuma. Rumor has it that once all of its parts are unlocked, the new Sumeru nation in Genshin Impact will be almost as big as the three previously released regions combined.

Genshin Impact is now available for mobile devices, PC, PS4 and PS5. The Switch version is currently under development.