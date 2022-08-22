Genshin Impact Officially Unveils the Characters and Weapons of the First Banner for the 3.0 Update

Genshin Impact updates come about once every 6-7 weeks and are almost always divided into two parts. Each part has its own banners that allow players to spend their desires on various characters and weapons for a limited time.

The upcoming Genshin Impact 3.0 update will introduce a completely new region, as well as three new characters in the game list. Two characters, new Dendro users Tignari and Collie, will be introduced in the first part of the update. The official Twitter account of the game revealed the characters and weapons that will appear on the first banner of the upcoming version 3.0.

A recent live broadcast confirmed that the first part of the update will feature a double banner featuring two five-star characters: new user luka Dendro Tignari and the famous Geo Archon Zhongli. The HoYoverse developer has confirmed that Tignari will join the standard banner after the update is over. According to the tweet, both of these banners will feature the following four-star characters:

Collei (four-star bow user Dendro) Diona (four-star Cryo bow user) Fischl (four-star electric bow user)

Fans seem to be very surprised by the line-up, given that this will be the first time HoYoverse will put three four-star characters with the same type of weapon on the same banner. Colley is the only new addition with four stars on the first banner of the update, and she will apparently be the character who will introduce the Traveler to the new region of Sumeru. Genshin Impact has officially confirmed that players will receive Collei for free as part of the upcoming quest lines.

Two five—star weapons that will be featured on the first gun banner for Genshin Impact Version 3.0 are Hunter’s Path and Vortex Vanquisher. The Hunter’s Path is the only new item, and it will serve as a signature weapon for the new five—star character Tignari. His passive skill increases the damage from a charged attack by 160-320% of the character’s elemental skill and gives a buff of damage from the elements by 12-24%, depending on the level of processing.

Given that Tignari has a unique charged attack mechanic similar to Ganyu, this means that it will be a weapon for the new user of the bow Dendro. Vortex Vanquisher is a decent five—star pole weapon that can be used by strong shield characters like Zhongli, who is the second limited five-star in the upgrade. The passive property of the weapon increases the strength of the shield by 20% and gives a buff of 4% damage whenever players strike an opponent. The attack buff doubles if the character is equipped with a shield.

Genshin Impact is now available on mobile devices, PC, PS4 and PS5. The Switch version is under development, the release date has not been confirmed.