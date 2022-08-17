Genshin Impact Officially Confirms Two New Sets of Artifacts

Weapon and artifact kits are probably the two most important parts of building a character in Genshin Impact. While weapons can be obtained by wishing on a certain banner, sets of artifacts must be collected in various domains of the game.

Genshin Impact characters can be equipped with up to five different artifacts. It is almost impossible to assemble a perfect set of artifacts, since each part has one main characteristic and four random additional characteristics.

The developer of HoYoverse has officially confirmed two new sets of artifacts that will appear in the upcoming version of Genshin Impact 3.0. The first set of artifacts is called Deepwood Memories, and it will have the following effects:

The two-item bonus increases the Dendro damage bonus by 15%. A bonus of 4 items reduces the opponent’s dendro resistance by 30% for 8 seconds. This effect can be triggered even if the character is not on the field.

Gilded Dreams is the name of the second set, and it will have the following effects:

A bonus of 2 items increases the Skill of the character’s Elements by 80. A bonus of 4 items gives significant positive effects after triggering the Reaction of the Elements. Buffs are based on the elemental type of other team members. The attack increases by 14% for each member of the group with the same type of elemental as the set holder, and the skill of the elementals increases by 50 for each member of the group with a different type of elemental.

The first set of artifacts, Deepwood Memories, will probably be the best choice for future Dendro characters. Recently announced user Luca Denbro Tignari will probably perform best when equipped with his kit. It is confirmed that he is a new DPS character with a strong focus on his unique charged attack mechanics. Tignari can also be a worthy choice for the role of sub-DPS.

The fact that the effect is applied even after the character leaves the field means that it can also be used by Dendro supports, such as the upcoming four-star user luca Collei. The new version of Aether and Lumine will also serve as an excellent choice for Dendro support. Their Elemental Burst has the ability to constantly apply a new Dendro element over a large area, which can hardly be compared with any other Dendro support, at least in the upcoming 3.0 update.

The set of artifacts “Gilded Dreams” will be an excellent set for characters who benefit from high levels of mastery of the elements, such as Yae Miko, Fishle or Cookie Shinobu. However, this set may also be a good fit for Tignari, as most of this set seems to scale with the Lord of the Elements. A 4-item bonus will allow players to be creative when creating the right team.

Genshin Impact is already available for PC, PS4, PS5 and mobile devices. The switch version is under development.