Genshin Impact officially confirms the release date of the special program 3.0

The Genshin Impact 2.8 update is slowly coming to an end, which means that the long-awaited version 3.0 is just around the corner. The release of a new major update always causes a lot of excitement in the community, as it allows players to discover a completely new region.

The new major nation is called Sumeru, and it is home to the famous Dendro Archon, also known as the Little Lord Kusanali. For those looking for more details, the official Genshin Impact Twitter account has finally confirmed the release date of the upcoming live broadcast of version 3.0.

According to the report, the premiere of the new event will take place on the official Genshin Impact channel on Twitch on August 13 at 08:00 (UTC-4). A pair of Genshin Impact leaders reported that HoYoverse’s original plan was to release a live broadcast a day earlier, but it was postponed because the Ghost Festival in China falls on August 12. HoYoverse has introduced a preview release template 10-15 days before the new update arrives, which means that version 3.0 of Genshin Impact should appear around August 25. The current limited banner, Tapestry of Golden Flames, expires on August 23, and is almost always between a limited banner and a new update.

The upcoming 3.0 update preview is expected to be one of the biggest Genshin Impact events as it will reveal more information about the new Sumeru region. One of the main reasons why Sumeru is causing a lot of hype is the fact that it will introduce the long-awaited Dendro element. At the moment, the Dendro is the only element in the game that no game character from the list can control, although numerous leaks from beta 3.0 have confirmed that it can become one of the best elements in the game due to its flexibility.

His ability to trigger multiple elementary reactions with almost any other element in the game will have a significant impact on the current meta of the character. The game’s official social media accounts have already confirmed the presence of three new Genshin Impact characters who will join the game list in the 3.0 update: Collie, Dori and Tignari.

Of these characters, Tignari is the only five—star unit, which means that there will most likely be at least one additional banner replay. Recent Genshin Impact leaks hint that Ganyu, Kokomi and Zhongli are likely to get a relaunch. There are rumors that Tignari will join the Standard Banner after version 3.0, which has forced most of the community to reconsider their decision to speak for him.

Genshin Impact is already available on mobile devices, PC, PS4 and PS5. The Switch version is under development.